Assam flood: One more dies, over 2.42 lakh people still affected
September 02, 2023  20:11
File image
Assam's flood situation continued to improve as the number of affected people decreased to below 2.5 lakh on Saturday even though one more person died due to the deluge, taking the toll to 17, an official bulletin said. 

The Brahmaputra river continued to flow above the danger level in several places, it said. 

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said 18 districts are still reeling under the floods, affecting 2,42,515 people. 

The worst-hit district was Nalbari with 72,427 people suffering from the deluge, followed by Darrang with 69,112. 

The number of affected people was 3,24,938 in 18 districts on Friday. 

The ASDMA bulletin said one death was reported from Darrang district, taking the toll in the flood this year to 17. 

The Brahmaputra river continued to flow over the red mark at Dhubri, Goalpara, Guwahati, Tezpur and Neamatighat. 

Altogether, 2,169 affected people are currently taking shelter in seven camps, while 43 relief distribution centres are also operational. 

A total crop area of 15,670.85 hectares remained inundated, while 1,61,758 animals and poultry have also been affected. 

One embankment has been breached in Udalguri district, while two have been damaged in Darrang. -- PTI
