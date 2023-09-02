RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in J-K's Rajouri
September 02, 2023  19:21
File image
File image
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Saturday visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector and reviewed operational preparedness and security situation, Army officials said. 

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, northern command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi along with other senior officers received the chief of army staff and briefed him about the operational preparedness, the officials said. 

"General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited and reviewed the forward areas in Rajouri Sector. #COAS was briefed by Commanders on ground about the operational preparedness and prevailing security situation,' additional directorate general of public information of the Indian Army posted on X, formerly Twitter. 

"The COAS appreciated the operational readiness & effective domination of Line of Control,' they said. 

"The COAS during his motivational interaction with the troops exhorted them for their continued professionalism and steadfastness in meeting the operational challenges,' they said on X. 

The ADGPI also shared several pictures of the Army chief's visit to the Rajouri sector. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Uday Kotak resigns as Kotak Mahindra CEO 3 months ahead of RBI deadline
Uday Kotak resigns as Kotak Mahindra CEO 3 months ahead of RBI deadline

Uday Kotak has resigned as the managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, the bank said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.

Odisha train accident: CBI charges 3 railway officials with culpable homicide
Odisha train accident: CBI charges 3 railway officials with culpable homicide

The CBI has charged the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 304 part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 34 read with 201 (common cause read with destruction of evidence) and 153 of the Railways Act.

After historic Moon landing, ISRO launches maiden solar mission Aditya- L1
After historic Moon landing, ISRO launches maiden solar mission Aditya- L1

The successful launch of the maiden solar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation came on the heels of the historic lunar landing mission - Chandrayaan-3.

In Pictures - India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023
In Pictures - India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023

IMAGES from the Asia Cup 2023 match played between India and Pakistan played in Pallekele on Saturday.

Rohit, Kohli struggle as India's troubles against left-arm pacers continue
Rohit, Kohli struggle as India's troubles against left-arm pacers continue

India's struggles against left-arm pacers continued in their high-octane clash against Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023 at Kandy.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances