Aditya's Tenkasi connection in India's maiden solar mission





With 35 years of service in ISRO, Shaji has made illustrious contributions to the Indian Remote Sensing, communication and interplanetary satellite programmes at various responsibilities, sources in the space agency said.





She hails from Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi and joins a list of illustrious names from the state--Mayilsamy Annadurai, M Vanitha and P Veeramuthuvel, who have helmed the country's three lunar missions so far.





Shaji joined ISRO Satellite Centre in 1987. She was also the associate project director of Resourcesat-2A, which is the Indian Remote Sensing Satellite for National Resource Monitoring and management.





She has authored several papers on image compression, system engineering among others. Shaji hails from Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu, about 550 km from state capital Chennai. -- PTI

Aditya L1's flight towards the Sun on Saturday is the culmination of the hardwork of a number of people under its project director Nigar Shaji.