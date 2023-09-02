RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Aditya-L1 spacecraft separates from PSLV rocket
September 02, 2023  13:40
image
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft onboard a PSLV rocket on Saturday successfully got separated and would be proceeding on its journey towards the Sun on a 125-day voyage, ISRO said on Saturday. 

ISRO chief S Somanath said the spacecraft was injected in the "precise orbit". 

"Aditya L1 spacecraft has been injected in an elliptical orbit of 235 by 19,500 km which is intended, very precisely by the PSLV," he said. 

"From now on Aditya L1 will go on a long journey for 125 days," towards the Sun, he said from the Mission Control Center in Sriharikota, flanked by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, project director Nigar Shaji and mission director Biju. Shaji said the spacecraft was injected into the orbit flawlessly by the PSLV "as always," and that the solar panels are deployed. 

"Aditya L1 has started 125 days of long journey to the Sun," she said. 

Union Minister Singh, described today's achievement as a "sunshine moment," and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the support to the space sector. 

The Sun is a giant sphere of gas and Aditya-L1 would study its outer atmosphere. 

Aditya-L1 will neither land on the Sun nor approach it any closer, ISRO said. 

It is expected to travel for about 125 days to reach the Halo orbit around the Lagrangian Point L1, which is considered closest to the sun. Aditya-L1, weighing about 1,480.7 kg, is the first space-based observatory class to study the Sun. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

After historic Moon landing, ISRO launches maiden solar mission Aditya- L1
After historic Moon landing, ISRO launches maiden solar mission Aditya- L1

The successful launch of the maiden solar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation came on the heels of the historic lunar landing mission - Chandrayaan-3.

Singapore's Shanmugaratnam joins club of PIO leaders dominating world politics
Singapore's Shanmugaratnam joins club of PIO leaders dominating world politics

He is among several leaders of Indian heritage who have ascended to the highest echelon of public service globally.

Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Rain likely to stay away
Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan: Rain likely to stay away

As per the latest weather forecast, the chances of rain disrupting the match has decreased considerably.

US Open PIX: Djokovic's great escape at US Open!
US Open PIX: Djokovic's great escape at US Open!

IMAGES from Day 5 of the US Open, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday.

Rig Veda, 'Magna Carta' to be exhibited at G20 summit
Rig Veda, 'Magna Carta' to be exhibited at G20 summit

The exhibition of artefacts -- in physical and digital formats -- will be done on the same floor level where the leaders' meetings will take place, and they will walk through this 'cultural corridor' while moving into and out of the...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances