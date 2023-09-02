Adhir refuses to be part of simultaneous polls panel

Adhir refuses to be part of simultaneous polls panelSeptember 02, 2023 22:53
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday declined the invitation to be part of the 8-member committee constituted by the Centre to examine 'One nation, One election'.
"I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the Committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash," he said in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
"Furthermore, I find that the current LOP in the Rajya Sabha has been excluded. This is a deliberate insult to the system of Parliamentary democracy. In these circumstances, I have no option but to decline your invitation," Chowdhury said in the letter.