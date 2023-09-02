Adhir refuses to be part of simultaneous polls panel





"I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the Committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash," he said in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.





"Furthermore, I find that the current LOP in the Rajya Sabha has been excluded. This is a deliberate insult to the system of Parliamentary democracy. In these circumstances, I have no option but to decline your invitation," Chowdhury said in the letter.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday declined the invitation to be part of the 8-member committee constituted by the Centre to examine 'One nation, One election'.