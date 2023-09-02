RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
23 students of Punjab schools to witness Aditya L1 launch in Sriharikota
September 02, 2023  00:29
image
As many as 23 students of Punjab government schools Friday took a flight from Chandigarh to Sriharikota to attend ISRO's Aditya L1 launch event. 

As India aims for the Sun on Saturday with its maiden solar expedition, ISRO's PSLV C57 will carry the Aditya L1 mission on a 125-day voyage to the Sun. 

The 23.10 hour countdown for the launch commenced at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, ISRO said. 

Students of Punjab government schools took a flight from Chandigarh on Friday to witness the launch event. 

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Friday that the state government will bear all the expenses of the students visiting Sriharikota in Andhra Bains said this step was aimed at raising the interest of governemnt school students in science. 

Earlier, two batches of students went to Sriharikota during the launch of Chandrayaan 3 and PSLV-C56. 

About the solar expedition, ISRO Chairman S Somanath has said the Sun mission will take 125 days to reach the exact radius. 

Aditya L1 is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and conduct in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Schedule: Asia Cup 2023
Schedule: Asia Cup 2023

The schedule of Asia Cup 2023.

Points Table: Asia Cup 2023
Points Table: Asia Cup 2023

Points Table of Asia Cup 2023.

Road to Gold: Ministry approves Neeraj's Swiss training
Road to Gold: Ministry approves Neeraj's Swiss training

Neeraj Chopra's preparatory camp in Switzerland gets ministry approval

Children of invalid marriage entitled to parents' properties: SC
Children of invalid marriage entitled to parents' properties: SC

The judgement has dealt with the question whether the share of such children is limited only to the self-acquired property of their parents under Section 16(3) of the Hindu Marriage Act.

GST revenues grow 11% to about Rs 1.6 lakh crore in August
GST revenues grow 11% to about Rs 1.6 lakh crore in August

The GST revenues for August 2023 have shown a growth of 11 per cent year on year due to increased compliance and less evasion, Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday. The collection from Goods and Services Tax (GST) was Rs...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances