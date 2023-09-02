RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 more terrorists absconding for 30 years in J-K held
September 02, 2023  12:38
Two more terrorists, absconding for over 30 years, were arrested by the Special Investigation Agency from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said on Saturday. 

The accused have been as Firdous Ahmad Wani of Ghat village and Khurshid Ahmad Malik of Bharat village. 

The duo, both trained in Pakistan, were wanted by police for their active involvement in militancy in their home district in 1990s, they said. 

With the latest arrests, a total of 10 terrorists absconding for decades have been held in Jammu region since August 31. 

Most of those arrested are residents of Doda district. 

According to officials, the Special Investigation Agency, in pursuance of its larger objective and mandate of achieving zero terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, has initiated a special drive to trace and produce before the court all absconders of terrorism related cases for facing the trial under law. 

Out of total 734 absconders, including 417 in Kashmir and 317 in Jammu, who are wanted in 327 Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Terrorism Act, SIA has so far verified and identified 369 absconders -- 215 in Jammu and 154 in Kashmir. -- PTI
