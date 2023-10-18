Rival factions of NCP open separate central offices in Delhi

Rival factions of NCP open separate central offices in DelhiOctober 18, 2023 23:59
Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar
The two Nationalist Congress Party factions have opened separate offices in the national capital as the party was ousted from its Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane headquarters after losing the national party status.
The Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP inaugurated its new central office at 79, North Avenue with working president Praful Patel performing a 'havan' coinciding with the ongoing Navratri festival.
Patel said Ajit Pawar would soon visit to the national capital to chair a key meeting of the party.
Recently, the Sharad Pawar-led faction opened its central office at 81, Lodhi Estate.
The NCP lost its national party tag in April after it lost elections in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya. -- PTI
