Biden: Blast at hospital 'caused by other side'





Biden says based on 'what he has seen' the blast at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza was 'caused by the other side'.





"...I was deeply sad by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday. Based on what I have seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you. But there are a lot of people out there..."





Meanwhile, IDF releases a recording of an intercepted phone call between two fighters discussing failure of Islamic Jihad rocket that landed on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

US President Joe Biden is holding a joint news conference in Israel alongside PM Benjamin Netanyahu.