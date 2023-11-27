RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh joins Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj
November 27, 2023  20:12
Akshara Singh on X
Akshara Singh on X
Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh on Monday announced that she has joined 'Jan Suraaj', the campaign launched a year ago by political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor, who has vowed to transform his home state Bihar. 

Making the announcement at the Jan Suraaj office in Patna, Singh called herself a "Bihar ki beti" who was moved by the aspiration of Kishor, currently away in north Bihar as part of a statewide pada yatra

Often called "Bhojpuri Queen" by virtue of being a highly paid actress in the relatively smaller budget regional cinema, Singh told reporters, "I chose Jan Suraaj precisely because it is a movement and not a run of the mill political party". 

"If I had any political ambitions, had I been looking for a ticket in elections, I could have approached my well wishers who are aplenty in all political parties. But my dream is to see a developed (viksit) Bihar and I feel proud to be associated with Prashant Kishor who is working to this end tirelessly", the actress said. 

She was also asked about her recent meeting with Union minister and former BJP president Nitin Gadkari, which had fuelled speculations of her joining the party with which a number of her seniors in Bhojpuri cinema like Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav "Nirahua" have been associated. -- PTI
