VHP to invite 10 cr families to take part in consecration ceremony at Ram temple





Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, VHP central working president Alok Kumar said the "pious akshat kalash" sanctified in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on November 5 has already been sent across the country.





"Workers of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, along with other Hindu organisations, will visit Hindu families in cities and villages of the country from January 1 to January 15, 2024, to invite them," he told reporters.





A similar programme has also been organised to invite Hindus living abroad, he said.





"Along with the invitation, we will give a picture of Bhagwan Ram and his temple with other necessary information to each family, he said, adding that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has given a call in this regard. Kumar said VHP teams and workers engaged in this work will not accept "any gift, donation or other materials from the devotees.





"This time we are not reaching out to society to seek anything," he added.





Noting that all devotees of Lord Ram cannot be called to Ayodhya to join the consecration ceremony, the VHP leader appealed to Hindus across the world to gather at their nearest temple and perform puja on January 22.





He also urged people to watch the live telecast of the "grand" consecration ceremony to be held at Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and enjoy this historic event. -- PTI

