UK ex-PM David Cameron is new foreign secretary

UK ex-PM David Cameron is new foreign secretaryNovember 13, 2023 16:24
Former United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron has been appointed as the new foreign secretary, Downing Street announced.
The unexpected appointment of the former PM comes after Suella Braverman was fired as home secretary and James Cleverly was appointed to replace her, leaving the top job open at the foreign office.
TOP STORIES
BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state's flagship scheme...