TMC gives new role to Mahua amid Parl panel probe

TMC gives new role to Mahua amid Parl panel probeNovember 13, 2023 15:47
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has been appointed the district chief of Krishnanagar (Nadia North), which falls under her Lok Sabha constituency.
Moitra got the new role in the party led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee amid a huge controversy in the cash-for-query case against the Bengal MP.
