Three kids among 14 killed in 4 road accidents in Rajasthan
November 13, 2023  23:27
Representational image
Fourteen people, including five members of a family, died and eight others were injured in four separate road accidents in Barmer, Gangapur City, Alwar and Pratapgarh districts of Rajasthan on Monday, the police said. 

Three children were also among the five who were killed in a collision between a truck and their car in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday evening, the police said. 

Dhorimanna station house officer Sukhram Vishnoi said those who died in the head-on collision were identified as Dhanraj (45), Swaranjali (five), Prashant (five), Bhagya Lakshmi (one), Gayatri (26). 

The car occupants, residents of Bhalgaon in Maharashtra, were travelling to Jaisalmer, the SHO said, adding that another member of the family was injured. 

He said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of government hospital in Dhorimanna for autopsy and the injured has been referred to Sanchore for treatment. 

Four youths travelling in a car died while another two were injured in a collision between a roadways bus and a car near Piplai Petrol Pump in Bamanwas police station area of Gangapur City district on Monday. 

Assistant sub-inspector Suresh Chand said Harimohan Gurjar (20), Vikram Gurjar (20), Muniraj Gurjar (22), Surendra Gurjar were killed when their car collided with a Rajasthan Roadways bus travelling from Dausa to Gangapur City. 

Two others were seriously injured. 

He said both the injured have been taken to Jaipur for treatment. 

He said the bodies have been handed over to the relatives after post-mortem. -- PTI
