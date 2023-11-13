Shinde campaigns for BJP; Sena calls him 'Allabaksh'

The Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Monday took a dig at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, comparing him to a fictional character of 'Allabaksh'.

The criticism came after Shinde campaigns for the BJP in the four states -Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh- where assembly elections are currently underway.





The late Ram Ganesh Gadkari's musical play Ekach Pyala's portrays two fictional characters 'Ved Shastri Shastribuva' and 'Allabaksh' who engage in an ideological debate after a bout of heavy drinking and after some time they forget their original roles and advocate the opposing ideology.





Shastribuva praises the greatness of Islam while Allabakhsh waxes eloquent about the greatness of Hinduism.

"This drama being performed in the 'Arya Madira Mandal' of the play Ekach Pyala is going on in the politics of Maharashtra today. Chief Minister Shinde is currently playing the role of Allabakhsh and he is propagating the hypocritical Hindutva of BJP," the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) said in its editorial.

"Shinde sometimes goes on pilgrimage and often stays at the feet of Delhi. Now to entertain himself, he is devoting himself to BJP's campaign. It is good that within a year they have realized that there is nothing special left in the campaign of fake and duplicate Shiv Sena. 'Allabakhsh' of Maharashtra has come out to campaign for BJP. Their 'final destination' is the same!" the Saamna stated.

Targeting the BJP, Saamna stated that money, power and investigation machinery bring victory to the BJP.

"After December 31, the unauthorized politics of the illegal Chief Minister of the state, Shinde, is going to end. The interesting thing is that state Chief Minister Shinde will now campaign for BJP in the assembly elections of four states. It is also a joke that the duplicate army of Thane will campaign for the victory of the BJP in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. The political power of the Bharatiya Janata Party lies in the fun of money. Money, power and investigation machinery are what bring victory to the BJP. Thoughts, policies etc. are insignificant," the editorial stated.

Saamana further stated that while Chief Minister Shinde is campaigning for BJP in poll-bound states, they are "afraid of holding municipal elections in Maharasthra."

"... it makes sense for Shinde to campaign in four states. He and his team will campaign in four states, but the same people are afraid of holding elections in 14 municipal corporations including Mumbai and Thane," it read.