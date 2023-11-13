Sensex falls amid caution ahead of inflation data

Sensex falls amid caution ahead of inflation dataNovember 13, 2023 18:28
Benchmark stock index Sensex declined on Monday due to selling pressure in IT, consumer durables and financial stocks as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of inflation data.
Besides, persistent foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee hit investor sentiments, traders said.
Giving up Diwali day gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 325.58 points or 0.50 per cent to settle at 64,933.87.
During the day, it dropped 406.09 points or 0.62 per cent to 64,853.36. -- PTI
