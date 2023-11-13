RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Netflix renews 'Kaala Paani' for season 2
November 13, 2023  14:16
image
Survival drama series Kaala Paani has been renewed for a second season, streaming platform Netflix announced on Monday.

The series is described as a a grounded story about the fight for survival and questions audiences on how far they would go to survive."

Kaala Paani comes from Sameer Saxena, who had directed Jaadugar. He serves as a showrunner and co-director on the project.

The season one, which premiered last month, starred Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith, among others. It was set in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Saxena said the team is thrilled to dive into the world of Kaala Paani once again.

You can read the review of Kaala Paani Season 1 on Rediff.com here.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL PIX: Wolves stun Spurs; Arsenal outclass Burnley; United win
EPL PIX: Wolves stun Spurs; Arsenal outclass Burnley; United win

Wolverhampton Wanderers stunned Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 with stoppage-time goals from Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina on Saturday, thwarting the visitors in their bid to reclaim top spot in the Premier League table.

Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission
Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday reached his residence in New Delhi from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife after permission from a city court.

BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto
BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state's flagship scheme...

Very disappointed but keen to lead in rebuilding phase: Babar Azam
Very disappointed but keen to lead in rebuilding phase: Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam didn't hide his disappointment after a humiliating 93-run defeat to England in their last World Cup game.

In Pictures - England crush Pakistan as both drop curtains on forgettable campaign
In Pictures - England crush Pakistan as both drop curtains on forgettable campaign

Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between England and Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances