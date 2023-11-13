Netflix renews 'Kaala Paani' for season 2

Netflix renews 'Kaala Paani' for season 2November 13, 2023 14:16
Survival drama series Kaala Paani has been renewed for a second season, streaming platform Netflix announced on Monday.
The series is described as a a grounded story about the fight for survival and questions audiences on how far they would go to survive."
Kaala Paani comes from Sameer Saxena, who had directed Jaadugar. He serves as a showrunner and co-director on the project.
The season one, which premiered last month, starred Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith, among others. It was set in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Saxena said the team is thrilled to dive into the world of Kaala Paani once again.
You can read the review of Kaala Paani Season 1 on Rediff.com here.
