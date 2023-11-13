RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nepal government bans Tiktok
November 13, 2023  16:52
image
The Nepal government on Monday decided to ban the Chinese-owned social network platform Tiktok, citing its negative effects on social harmony. 

According to government spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, Monday's Cabinet meeting decided to prohibit TikTok's use.

The decision to ban Tiktok will be implemented through the Ministry of Communication and IT, she said.

The Nepal government decided to ban Tiktok due to its negative effects on social harmony, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

A Cabinet meeting on Thursday made it mandatory for social media sites such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok and YouTube, among others, to open their liaison offices in Nepal.

Although freedom of expression is a basic right, a large section of society has criticised TikTok for encouraging a tendency of hate speech, the government said.

In the past four years, 1,647 cases of cybercrime have been reported on the video-sharing app, the report said.

The Cyber Bureau of the Nepal Police, Ministry of Home Affairs, and representatives of TikTok discussed the issue earlier last week. Monday's decision is expected to be enforced following the completion of technical preparations, it said.

Sharma clarified the decision to shut down Tiktok will be implemented promptly by setting a specific deadline.

However, Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa expressed reservations about the decision.

'The government's decision to ban Tiktok is wrong; the government should regulate the social media site,' ruling party leader Thapa said on X.

'The government's decision should be rectified as it violates freedom of expression and individual freedom,' he pointed out.

The decision comes as another setback for the Chinese networking platform, which has come under scrutiny in various countries, including India, the US, the European Union and the UK, where the governments have banned the application from its network over security concerns.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL PIX: Wolves stun Spurs; Arsenal outclass Burnley; United win
EPL PIX: Wolves stun Spurs; Arsenal outclass Burnley; United win

Wolverhampton Wanderers stunned Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 with stoppage-time goals from Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina on Saturday, thwarting the visitors in their bid to reclaim top spot in the Premier League table.

Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission
Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday reached his residence in New Delhi from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife after permission from a city court.

BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto
BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state's flagship scheme...

Very disappointed but keen to lead in rebuilding phase: Babar Azam
Very disappointed but keen to lead in rebuilding phase: Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam didn't hide his disappointment after a humiliating 93-run defeat to England in their last World Cup game.

In Pictures - England crush Pakistan as both drop curtains on forgettable campaign
In Pictures - England crush Pakistan as both drop curtains on forgettable campaign

Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between England and Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances