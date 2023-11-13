RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi's guarantee to MP: Will fulfil all promises
November 13, 2023  18:54
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured people of Madhya Pradesh that all promises made by Bharatiya Janata Party to them will be fulfilled after the party retains power in the state.

He also said the Centre's free ration scheme, covering 80 crore poor people, will continue for five more years.

"All promises made to you will be fulfilled. This is my guarantee," Modi said, addressing an election rally at Barwani in MP.

Slamming the Congress, Modi said that party can even promise to build a 'castle of gold' for coming to power.

Speaking about the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on November 15, Modi said, "It is a matter of pride for the BJP government that we had the opportunity to declare this day as the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas."

The PM said India's tribals have enriched the country's culture.

He referred to the contribution of tribal warriors and freedom fighters in India's freedom struggle.

"The tribal community was neglected by the Congress government, BJP has provided the community respect," he said.

Modi also mentioned about his visit to the border to celebrate Diwali with soldiers amid the hustle and bustle of electioneering.

"This election is about deciding the bright future of Madhya Pradesh," Modi said.

He blamed Congress leaders for pushing the state into a 'dark well', adding BJP has pulled Madhya Pradesh out of darkness.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL PIX: Wolves stun Spurs; Arsenal outclass Burnley; United win
EPL PIX: Wolves stun Spurs; Arsenal outclass Burnley; United win

Wolverhampton Wanderers stunned Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 with stoppage-time goals from Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina on Saturday, thwarting the visitors in their bid to reclaim top spot in the Premier League table.

Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission
Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday reached his residence in New Delhi from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife after permission from a city court.

BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto
BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state's flagship scheme...

Very disappointed but keen to lead in rebuilding phase: Babar Azam
Very disappointed but keen to lead in rebuilding phase: Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam didn't hide his disappointment after a humiliating 93-run defeat to England in their last World Cup game.

In Pictures - England crush Pakistan as both drop curtains on forgettable campaign
In Pictures - England crush Pakistan as both drop curtains on forgettable campaign

Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between England and Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances