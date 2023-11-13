RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jarange accuses BJP activists of tearing banners put up by Maratha supporters
November 13, 2023  23:11
Manoj Jarange
Manoj Jarange
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange on Monday accused activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party of tearing banners put up by Maratha supporters outside a village to stop visits by political leaders. 

A clash occurred at Boregaon Jahangir village in Bhokardan tehsil in Jalna district on Sunday when BJP activists allegedly tore banners put up by supporters of the Maratha reservation, banning political leaders from entering the village. 

Bhokardan tehsil is the hometown of BJP leader and Union Minister Raosaheb Danve. 

Talking to reporters after reaching Antarvali Sarti village, Jarange said, "If they tear our posters, we will tear their clothes. But I have told supporters to maintain peace and remain patient." 

Jarange was discharged from a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after undergoing treatment for 12 days. 

The activist further clarified that he has asked villages to lift the ban on entry to political leaders, as the state government has sought two months to resolve the reservation issue. 

However, the decision on the ban ultimately rests with the villages, and he supports their choices, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL PIX: Wolves stun Spurs; Arsenal outclass Burnley; United win
EPL PIX: Wolves stun Spurs; Arsenal outclass Burnley; United win

Wolverhampton Wanderers stunned Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 with stoppage-time goals from Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina on Saturday, thwarting the visitors in their bid to reclaim top spot in the Premier League table.

Will India Rest Bumrah Against The Netherlands?
Will India Rest Bumrah Against The Netherlands?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the World Cup match against the Netherlands?

Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission
Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday reached his residence in New Delhi from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife after permission from a city court.

BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto
BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state's flagship scheme...

Very disappointed but keen to lead in rebuilding phase: Babar Azam
Very disappointed but keen to lead in rebuilding phase: Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam didn't hide his disappointment after a humiliating 93-run defeat to England in their last World Cup game.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances