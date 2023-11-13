RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jamia associate prof Ramagundam awarded Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship 2023
November 13, 2023  20:43
Rahul Ramagundam/On Linkedin
Rahul Ramagundam, an associate professor at the Jamia Millia Islamia, was awarded with the Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship 2023 on the eve of the 134th birth anniversary of the country's first prime minister. 

The fellowship was awarded by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund for Ramagundam's project on 'Power Pamphlets: Four that transformed Indian Politics and why India now needs a fifth one'. 

The fellowship has been awarded for a period of two years and provides a stipend of Rs 1 lakh per month and a contingency amount of Rs 75,000 per year. 

"On the occasion of the 134th birth anniversary of Jawarlal Nehru, the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund is pleased to announce the award of Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship for the year 2023 to Rahul Ramagundam, associate professor, Jamia Millia Islamia," an official release said. 

Ramagundam has been teaching at the Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy at the Jamia Millia Islamia since 2008, it added. 

Ramagundam has also been the recipient of fellowships from the University Grants Commission, Rajya Sabha, New India Foundation and the National Foundation for India. -- PTI
