Jaishankar meets British Foreign Secretary David Cameron
November 13, 2023  21:51
image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met newly-appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron in London and held a detailed discussion on realising the full potential of the bilateral strategic partnership. 

The meeting came hours after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointed the former premier back into the frontline government as his new foreign secretary in a dramatic reshuffle of his cabinet ahead of general elections next year. 

Against the backdrop of the reshuffle which saw Suella Braverman being replaced as home secretary by former foreign secretary James Cleverly, Jaishankar congratulated Cameron on his surprise return to frontline politics having stepped down as British prime minister in the wake of the Brexit referendum in June 2016. 

Jaishankar said he discussed a range of subjects during his bilateral talks at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London, covering ongoing global conflicts and the Indo-Pacific region. 

"A pleasure to meet UK foreign secretary David Cameron this afternoon on his first day in office, Jaishankar posted on X along with images of the interaction. Congratulated him on his appointment. Held a detailed discussion on realising the full potential of our strategic partnership," he said. 

He added that he also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia, the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific with Cameron. "Look forward to working with him closely," the minister added.
