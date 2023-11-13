Israel-Hamas war: EU representative to visit Middle-Eastern countries, stress on two-state solution





He asserted that the ongoing situation in Gaza needs two-state solutions and can only be achieved through dialogue.





Taking to X, the EU official said, "I will travel to Israel, Palestine, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan this week to discuss humanitarian access and assistance and political issues with regional leaders. We need a political horizon looking towards the two-state solution. This can only be achieved through dialogue."





European Union called for immediate pauses in hostilities and the establishment of humanitarian corridors, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, said in a statement.





He said that the EU is "gravely concerned" about the "deepening humanitarian crisis" in Gaza.





In the statement, Borrell said, "EU joins calls for immediate pauses in hostilities and the establishment of humanitarian corridors, including through increased capacity at border crossings and through a dedicated maritime route, so that humanitarian aid can safely reach the population of Gaza."





The EU condemned Hamas for using hospitals and civilians as human shields, according to the statement.





The EU called on Hamas to immediately release all hostages and called it crucial that the International Committee of the Red Cross is granted access to the hostages.





"The EU condemns the use of hospitals and civilians as human shields by Hamas. Civilians must be allowed to leave the combat zone. These hostilities are severely impacting hospitals and taking a horrific toll on civilians and medical staff," Borrell said in a statement.





The EU reiterated its support for Israel's right to defend itself in line with international law and international humanitarian law.





In the statement, Borrell stated, "The EU calls for continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures, including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs." -- ANI

Amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday that he will visit multiple Middle Eastern countries to discuss humanitarian access and assistance in the war-torn region.