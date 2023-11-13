Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' found from Hamas base: IDF

The Israel Defence Forces on Sunday alleged that the troops had recovered a copy of Mein Kampf -- the autobiography of Adolf Hitler -- from a Hamas terrorist base in Gaza.

The Arabic translation of the autobiography of the dictator was discovered in a child's bedroom, which was being used as a Hamas terrorist base.

Slamming Hamas, the IDF further said the terror group "embraces the ideology of Hitler", the one responsible for the "annihilation" of the Jewish people.

"Never again is NOW. IDF forces discovered a copy of Hitler's infamous book "Mein Kampf"--translated into Arabic--in a child's bedroom used as a Hamas terrorist base in Gaza. The book was discovered among the personal belongings of one of the terrorists, featuring annotations and highlights. Hamas embraces the ideology of Hitler, the one responsible for the annihilation of the Jewish people," the IDF posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Israel had drawn a parallel between the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas and the Holocaust -- the genocide of 6 million Jews by Adolf Hitler-led Germany.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, too, compared the October 7 attacks with the Holocaust.

"On October 7, Hamas waged war on Israel. It was the worst terrorist attack the world has known since 9/11, but for Israel, proportionately, it was like twenty 9/11s. It was the worst act of anti-Semitic violence since the holocaust," Netanyahu said.