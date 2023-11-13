Gunbattle between Kerala police and Maoists in Kannur

Gunbattle between Kerala police and Maoists in KannurNovember 13, 2023 12:43
Representational image
A gun battle has erupted between the Kerala police's specialised team Thunderbolt and Maoists in a forest area in northern district of Kannur, the police said on Monday.
The firing was reported from the Karikkottakari police station limits, they said.
"It (firing) is still underway," a police officer told PTI but refrained from providing further information.
An exchange of fire between Thunderbolt and Maoists had taken place in a forest area in Wayanad last week, leading to the arrest of two ultras.
