Five members of Indian-origin family die in London house fire
November 13, 2023  23:47
Representational image
Five members of a family, including three children, have died in a house fire in west London, the Metropolitan police said on Monday as it announced an investigation into the tragic incident. 

While the victims are yet to be named by the police, local reports suggest the family was of Indian heritage and had been celebrating Diwali before the fire broke out on Sunday night. 

A sixth victim remains unaccounted for in the fire and one male remains in hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening. 

"My thoughts are with the loved ones of those who very sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident,' said Met Police Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, responsible for policing in Hounslow where the fire occurred. 

"I don't underestimate the impact that this will have on the wider community and beyond. I understand that there will be a demand for answers and my officers are working to establish exactly what has happened," he said. -- PTI
