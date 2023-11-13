Five high court judges transferred





Justice Vivek Kumar Singh of the Allahabad high court was transferred to the Madras HC.





Justice Shekhar B Saraf of the Calcutta High Court has been sent to the Allahabad HC and Justice Bibek Chaudhary of the Calcutta HC to the Patna high court.





Telangana high court's Justice M Sudheer Kumar has been transferred to the Madras HC and Justice C Sumalatha to the Karnataka high court.





Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced their transfers in a post on X, formerly Twitter. -- PTI

Five judges were transferred to various high courts on Monday.