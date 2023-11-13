Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' post-Diwali

Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' post-DiwaliNovember 13, 2023 08:43
The air quality in Delhi and nearby cities reached hazardous levels a day after Diwali with the widespread violation of the firecracker ban across the National Capital Region on Sunday raising pollution concerns.
The overall air quality in the national capital as of 6 am stood poor with AQI at 286, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data.
Visuals from across Delhi showed thick haze covering the roads, significantly reducing visibility and making it difficult to see beyond a few hundred metres.
TOP STORIES
BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state's flagship scheme...