Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' post-Diwali

The air quality in Delhi and nearby cities reached hazardous levels a day after Diwali with the widespread violation of the firecracker ban across the National Capital Region on Sunday raising pollution concerns.





The overall air quality in the national capital as of 6 am stood poor with AQI at 286, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data.





Visuals from across Delhi showed thick haze covering the roads, significantly reducing visibility and making it difficult to see beyond a few hundred metres.