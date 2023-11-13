RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cash, gold worth over Rs 552 cr seized in poll-bound T'gana
November 13, 2023  23:08
Representational image
Representational image
Law enforcement agencies have seized cash, gold, liquor and 'freebies' worth over Rs 552 crore in poll-bound Telangana, since the model code of conduct came into force in the state on October 9. 

A total of Rs 188.5 crore in cash, 292.7 kg gold, 1,172 kg silver, and other valuables all worth over Rs 178.9 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 83 crore, drugs/narcotics valued at Rs 31.2 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 69.6 crore were seized, according to a statement issued by the office of the chief electoral officer. 

Since October 9 (when the schedule for the Telangana Assembly elections was announced) till November 13, the total cumulative seizure by law enforcement agencies is valued at over Rs 552.7 crore, it said. 

The state goes to polls on November 30. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL PIX: Wolves stun Spurs; Arsenal outclass Burnley; United win
EPL PIX: Wolves stun Spurs; Arsenal outclass Burnley; United win

Wolverhampton Wanderers stunned Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 with stoppage-time goals from Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina on Saturday, thwarting the visitors in their bid to reclaim top spot in the Premier League table.

Will India Rest Bumrah Against The Netherlands?
Will India Rest Bumrah Against The Netherlands?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the World Cup match against the Netherlands?

Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission
Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday reached his residence in New Delhi from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife after permission from a city court.

BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto
BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state's flagship scheme...

Very disappointed but keen to lead in rebuilding phase: Babar Azam
Very disappointed but keen to lead in rebuilding phase: Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam didn't hide his disappointment after a humiliating 93-run defeat to England in their last World Cup game.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances