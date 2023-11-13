RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bullet fired by unknown person hits IAS officer's home in Chandigarh, no injuries
November 13, 2023  22:33
File image
File image
A bullet pierced through the wooden window frame of an IAS officer's residence in Chandigarh on the night of Diwali but no one was injured by it, officials said. 

The police said the source of the firing is yet to be ascertained, and added that it is probing the possibility of celebratory firing behind the incident. 

The bullet was fired at around 11.10 pm on Sunday night. 

It the time of the incident, the Punjab cadre IAS officer was in his bedroom, but he escaped unhurt, a police official said. 

The wooden frame of a window of the bureaucrat's Sector 24 residence took the bullet's impact. 

"The bullet was fired by some unknown person. The IAS officer has also said that he has no enmity with anyone. As per preliminary investigation, it does not appear the bullet which was fired was intended in the direction in which it was fired. So, we are also probing the celebratory firing angle," the official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL PIX: Wolves stun Spurs; Arsenal outclass Burnley; United win
EPL PIX: Wolves stun Spurs; Arsenal outclass Burnley; United win

Wolverhampton Wanderers stunned Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 with stoppage-time goals from Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina on Saturday, thwarting the visitors in their bid to reclaim top spot in the Premier League table.

Will India Rest Bumrah Against The Netherlands?
Will India Rest Bumrah Against The Netherlands?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the World Cup match against the Netherlands?

Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission
Sisodia meets ailing wife after court's permission

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday reached his residence in New Delhi from Tihar Jail to meet his ailing wife after permission from a city court.

BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto
BJP promises higher MSP, houses, LPG @ Rs 450 in MP manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh elections promising MSP for wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 and houses for beneficiaries of the state's flagship scheme...

Very disappointed but keen to lead in rebuilding phase: Babar Azam
Very disappointed but keen to lead in rebuilding phase: Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam didn't hide his disappointment after a humiliating 93-run defeat to England in their last World Cup game.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances