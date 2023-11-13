6 killed in fire in apartment building in Hyderabad

At least six people died after a massive fire broke out at a multi-storeyed apartment complex in Nampally area here on Monday, police said.





The blaze erupted in the ground floor of the building where some drums containing chemicals were stored.





So far 21 people were evacuated from the building. Among them, 10 people were shifted to a hospital while six of them died, a senior Fire Department official told reporters.





They are suspected to have died of asphyxiation, the official said based on preliminary information.





Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Rescue efforts are underway, police said. -- PTI