14 hurt after fire in Mathura firecracker shops, 8 critical





Of the 14 injured persons, eight are in serious condition, and were referred to SN Medical College in Agra.





No deaths have been reported in the incident.





The incident took place Sunday afternoon at a temporary firecracker market set up for Diwali at Raya.





Chandrashekhar, a 30-year-old fireman who was present at the spot and sustained burn injuries, on Monday told PTI, "I was drinking water when I heard a cry about a fire. I immediately took the fire extinguisher and started extinguishing the flames when I saw an elderly person and a girl trapped, so I rescued them and then went back to extinguishing the fire again. When the fire extinguishers were consumed, I started using water stored in a drum to extinguish the fire. I used 3-4 fire extinguishers," he said.





He said that seven shops had caught fire, and he also sustained burn injuries after which he was hospitalised for 5-6 hours.





Lauding Chandrashekhar's actions, Mathura Chief Fire Officer Narendra Pratap Singh said his courage averted several casualties. -- PTI









