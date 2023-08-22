Rajasthan teen murders grandparents for property in Kota, arrested





The accused was identified as Devendra Rathore, a resident of the district's Simliya area, the police said. Ramkalyan Rathore (85) and his 80-year-old wife Laturibai were found murdered in their Mandola village home on August 17.





A case was registered on the basis of a complaint by their son, they said.





Superintendent of police (Baran) Rajkumar Chaudhary said Rathore was arrested on Monday on the basis of technical and scientific investigation.





The accused confessed to murdering the couple for money and share in a farmland.





Chaudhary added that the accused lived a luxurious lifestyle despite having no sources of income.





After his father died, he had been pressuring his grandparents to transfer their share of the property to his mother -- the couple's eldest daughter. -- PTI

The police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly murdering his grandparents for property in the Baran area of Rajasthan's Kota district, officials said on Monday.