Praggnanandhaa's match with Carlsen begins





Praggnanandhaa also became the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand -- also a five-time world champion -- in 2002 to make it to the final of the FIDE World Cup.

The final of the FIDE World Cup begins with Indian chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa playing against world champion Magnus Carlsen. 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa, who has reached the summit clash with Carlsen (a five-time world champion) had none other than Gary Kasparov, acknowledging the Indian GM's mother's role, which was akin to his own playing days.