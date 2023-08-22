Praggnanandhaa's match with Carlsen begins

Praggnanandhaa's match with Carlsen beginsAugust 22, 2023 16:58
The final of the FIDE World Cup begins with Indian chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa playing against world champion Magnus Carlsen. 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa, who has reached the summit clash with Carlsen (a five-time world champion) had none other than Gary Kasparov, acknowledging the Indian GM's mother's role, which was akin to his own playing days.
Praggnanandhaa also became the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand -- also a five-time world champion -- in 2002 to make it to the final of the FIDE World Cup.