RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Praggnanandhaa's 1st game of final with Carlsen ends in draw
August 22, 2023  20:10
image
Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa held his own against World No.1 Magnus Carlsen to secure a draw in the first classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament in Baku on Tuesday.

The 18-year old Indian GM was impressive against a fancied and higher rated opponent and forced a stalemate in 35 moves while playing white pieces.

This means Carlsen will have the advantage of playing white in the second game of the two-match classical series on Wednesday.

Praggnanandhaa had stormed into the final by shocking world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5.

The Indian teenager became only the second player from the country to reach the final of the World Cup after the legendary Viswanathan Anand and has already qualified for the Candidates tournament in 2024.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Smooth sailing': ISRO releases Moon's new images
'Smooth sailing': ISRO releases Moon's new images

The ISRO on Monday released images of the Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).

Badminton Worlds: Unstoppable Lakshya Sen roars into 3rd Rd
Badminton Worlds: Unstoppable Lakshya Sen roars into 3rd Rd

Lakshya Sen sails into third round of World Championships

Eagerly awaiting Chandrayaan-3's Moon landing: Sunita Williams
Eagerly awaiting Chandrayaan-3's Moon landing: Sunita Williams

The NASA astronaut with a storied career in space exploration also commended India's substantial role in shaping the field of space exploration.

Are KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer match-fit for Asia Cup?
Are KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer match-fit for Asia Cup?

'KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have not played matches. Playing in a big game like Asia Cup or World Cup is totally different, there is a lot going on. Your level of fitness has to be more than 100%. I hope they are fit.'

World C'ships PIX: Lane nine just fine for golden girl Richardson
World C'ships PIX: Lane nine just fine for golden girl Richardson

American Holloway wins third straight world 110m hurdles title

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances