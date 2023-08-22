PM arrives in S Africa for BRICS summit





Modi is visiting the African country from August 22 to 24 at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. South Africa is hosting the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, since 2019.





Earlier in his departure statement in New Delhi, Modi said BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors.





"We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system," he said.





This summit will provide a useful opportunity for BRICS to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development, he said. Modi posted on X that he will also take part in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue events.





The Summit will give the platform to discuss issues of concern for the Global South and other areas of development. The BRICS bloc - comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

