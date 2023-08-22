Orange alert for floods, landslides in Himachal





According to the alert, incidents like landslides, flash floods, cloud bursts, rising water levels, are expected. The alert continues in Himachal Pradesh even on Tuesday, and a flash flood alert has been issued for 6 districts. A flash flood warning has also been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur, officials said.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh for the next three days, an official said. The head of the Indian Meteorological Department, Himachal Pradesh, Surendra Pal, while speaking to ANI, said the rainfall orange alert has been issued for Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur districts of the state.