RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Nuh violence accused held after gunfight
August 22, 2023  11:14
image
A man allegedly involved in communal violence in Nuh was arrested after a brief encounter with police in the Tauru area of the district, officials said on Monday. He has been identified as Aamir, a resident of Didhara village, they said. 

 A search operation was launched following inputs that the accused, along with his associates, was hiding in the Aravalli hills near Tauru, police said. 

 The accused opened fire at the police and in retaliatory firing, he received a bullet injury in his leg, they said, adding the accused was nabbed and placed under arrest. He was admitted to Nalhar Medical College for treatment, they said. 

 Police said the search is on for other communal violence accused hiding in the hills. A country-made pistol and five cartridges were recovered from Aamir's possession, they said. 

 Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the Vishva Hindu Parishad's Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim
Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim

The victim's son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation.

LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs
LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see a debate on the Manipur violence, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it during their addresses on the no-confidence motion.

MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary
MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary

The accused, Amit Sahu alias Pappu, was arrested along with two others by the Nagpur police from the Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur in the adjoining state.

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha

In a landmark overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and...

Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes
Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes

India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday. The factory output growth measured in...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances