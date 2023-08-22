RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Missing NGO worker killed, buried in ditch
August 22, 2023  12:06
Representational image
Representational image
A woman Kudumbashree worker, who had gone missing last week, was found allegedly murdered and buried in a ditch in the compound of a former colleague's house in Tuvvur in Kerala, police said on Tuesday.

Vishnu (26), a former temporary staff of the local panchayat in Malappuram, and four others, including his father and two younger brothers, were arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

 The prime accused knew the victim for some time as she was working in the panchayat's Krishi Bhavan. As per the statement of the accused, the decomposed body, found buried in the compound of his house, was that of Sujitha (35) who had gone missing since August 11. 

 A police officer said her mobile got switched off near the panchayat office, located adjacent to Vishnu's house, and the subsequent probe led to his arrest. The body was found in the waste dumping pit during a search carried out by the police team last night, he said. 

 "As per the accused's statement, it was the body of the missing woman. It was in a decomposed state. A scientific examination under the aegis of an expert team comprising forensic surgeon, dog squad and finger print officials is progressing at the site now," he told PTI. 

 The officer said the woman was suspected to have killed over some financial dealings between the duo. According to Vishnu, he had allegedly strangled her to death and later hung her from the ceiling before burying her body in the pit with the help of his close relatives and their common friend, he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim
Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim

The victim's son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation.

LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs
LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see a debate on the Manipur violence, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it during their addresses on the no-confidence motion.

MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary
MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary

The accused, Amit Sahu alias Pappu, was arrested along with two others by the Nagpur police from the Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur in the adjoining state.

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha

In a landmark overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and...

Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes
Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes

India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday. The factory output growth measured in...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances