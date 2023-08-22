RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Manipur guv convenes Assembly session on Aug 29
August 22, 2023  17:43
Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey
Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has summoned the monsoon session of the Assembly on August 29, according to a notification on Tuesday. The state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh had on Monday recommended convening the session on that day. 

"The governor hereby summons the 4th session of 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly to meet at 11 am, on Tuesday, the 29th August," the notification said. 

 Earlier, despite the Manipur cabinet recommending the governor convene an assembly session on August 21, the House did not sit on Monday as no notification has been issued by Raj Bhavan. PTI
