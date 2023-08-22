RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha teen kills mother, cops say he doubted her character
August 22, 2023  10:50
image
A 17-year-old boy allegedly axed his mother to death in Palghar district of Maharashtra after seeing her messaging someone from her mobile phone, police said on Tuesday. 
 
The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday in Parole area of Vasai township, they said.

The boy doubted the character of his mother, Sonali Gogra (35), and the duo had frequent quarrels over it, inspector Ashok Kamble from Mandvi police station said.
 
While the boy was having dinner on Sunday night, he noticed his mother messaging someone on the mobile phone and got annoyed. He then pulled out an axe and allegedly hit her with it, the official said. 

The other family members were not present in the house at the time of the incident, he said.

The severely injured woman was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi where doctors declared her brought dead, he said, adding the body was sent for postmortem.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) against the accused who was yet to be apprehended, the police said. -- PTI 
