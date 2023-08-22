RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Initial probe into JU student death reveals sexual molestation, ragging
August 22, 2023  23:54
image
The deceased first-year student of Jadavpur University was paraded naked in the corridor of the main hostel's second floor, minutes before he fell off from there leading to his death, Kolkata Police's initial probe has revealed.

Investigators have also found that the teen was 'sexually molested' and the arrested 12 people, including present and former students of the varsity, 'had played active roles' in the entire episode leading to the Nadia teen's death, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

According to police, only one among the 13 arrested did not play an active role.

"The teen was definitely ragged and sexually molested. He was paraded naked in the corridor after he was forced to undress in room No. 70. We have evidence. Those 12 arrested have played some role in the whole episode," the officer told PTI.

Kolkata Police investigators have got hold of a WhatsApp group created by one of the arrested accused, the officer said, adding that the 'group was created to misdirect cops'.

"Probe also revealed that the arrested accused had planned to misdirect police so that the ragging part could be concealed," he said, adding that a local court on Tuesday allowed their prayer to add Section 4 of WB Prohibition of Ragging in Educational Institutions Act 2000.

On Tuesday, police questioned the cook of the hostel to find out more about the August 9 incident, he said.

Two other students of the varsity have been summoned to appear before the investigators for questioning in connection with their probe.

On August 9 night, the teen died after allegedly falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel near the campus.

His family alleged he was a victim of ragging and sexual molestation.  -- PTI
