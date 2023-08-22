RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


If you can't afford onions, don't eat: Maha minister
August 22, 2023  08:38
image
Amid protests by farmers and traders against the Centre's decision to impose 40 per cent export duty on onions, Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse has claimed it would make no difference if people did not consume the key kitchen staple for two to four months.
The state PWD minister, however, also said on Monday that the decision to impose export duty should have been taken with proper coordination.
         
The Union government on August 19 imposed 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market.

The Finance Ministry through a notification imposed the 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.
         
"When you use a vehicle worth Rs 10 lakh, you can buy produce at a higher rate by Rs 10 or Rs 20 than the retail rate. Those who cannot afford to buy onion, it would make no difference if they do not eat it for two-four months," Bhuse said.

He also said the decision to impose export duty should have been taken with proper coordination.
         
"Sometimes onion fetches rates of Rs 200 per quintal while some times it attracts Rs 2,000 per quintal. A discussion can be held and an amicable solution can be found," Bhuse said.
         
Earlier on Monday, traders decided to close onion auctions indefinitely in all the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Nashik, including at Lasalgaon, which is the largest wholesale onion market in India.
         
The Nashik District Onion Traders Association had given the call to not take part in onion auctions indefinitely till the Centre rolls back its decision, sources said.
         
Several farmers and traders held protests across the district seeking a rollback of the export duty. -- PTI 
