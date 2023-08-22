RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Havan performed in UP for Chandrayaan-3's success
August 22, 2023  11:04
As the Chandrayaan-3 lander neared its destination, a 'havan' (religious ritual) was performed at Kamakhya Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi for the success of India's third lunar mission. 

ISRO said on Sunday the lander module of Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar mission of India, is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04 pm on August 23.

It will be the first to land on the lunar south pole.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft comprising orbiter, lander and rover was launched in 2019. 

The lander with a rover in its belly crashed into the Moon's surface, failing in its mission to achieve a soft-landing.
