Govt extends tenure of CBI officials

Govt extends tenure of CBI officialsAugust 22, 2023 18:12
The Centre on Tuesday extended the tenure of Mohit Gupta, deputy inspector general (DIG) in the Central Bureau of Investigation, till September next year, an official order said.
Gupta is a 2006-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.
The competent authority has approved an extension of Gupta's tenure as DIG, CBI, for a further period of one year from September 4, 2023 to September 3, 2024, said the order issued by the personnel ministry.
The tenures of Raguramarajan A and Vidyut Vikash -- both superintendents of police (SPs) -- have also been extended.
Raguramarajan, a 2012-batch IPS officer of the Nagaland cadre, has been given a two-year extension as the SP, CBI, from September 16, 2023, to September 15, 2025, the order said.
The tenure of Vikash, a 2008-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (customs and central excise), has been extended beyond September 1, 2023, till February 19, 2024, it said.