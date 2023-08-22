RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Governor Ravi returns govt file on appointment of TNPSC chief
August 22, 2023  23:06
The DMK on Tuesday demanded an explanation from Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for returning the file on appointing a chairman for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and claimed this action was unwarranted.   

DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi contended that the state government had recommended the name of the retired IPS officer C Sylendra Babu, who had served as director general of police, after due consideration and also taking into account his "unblemished record."

"But the governor has refused to clear the file," Bharathi said referring to Ravi sending back the file on the state's nominee for the TNPSC chairman post, on Monday.

Further, he said the government picked this "honest former IPS official" in a bid to ensure social justice as inspired by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. 

"The governor has to explain the reason for not giving his approval," Bharathi told reporters and condemned Ravi's decision.

He accused the governor of politicising issues and said Ravi's assertion that the state universities were under no obligation to follow the common syllabus framed by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TNSCHE) was uncalled for.
