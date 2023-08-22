RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Eagerly awaiting moon landing: Sunita Williams
August 22, 2023  16:19
image
With the highly anticipated landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon scheduled for Wednesday, Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams has expressed her excitement and anticipation for the event. 

Williams, renowned for her remarkable contributions to space expeditions, eagerly looks forward to the Pragyaan rover's exploration of the lunar south pole, which holds great promise for scientific discoveries. 

 The NASA astronaut with a storied career in space exploration also commended India's substantial role in shaping the field of space exploration. 

 In a statement shared by National Geographic India, she emphasised the importance of lunar exploration, not only for the knowledge it promises to unveil but also for the potential it holds for sustainable living beyond our planet. 

 "Landing on the Moon will provide us with invaluable insights. I am truly thrilled that India is at the forefront of space exploration and the pursuit of sustainable living on the Moon. These are truly exciting times," Williams said. 

 Speaking of her anticipation for the mission's outcomes, Williams expressed her enthusiasm for the scientific research that will stem from Chandrayaan-3's landing and the rover's activities.

 She considers this endeavour a significant step forward in our understanding of the Moon's composition and history. "Filled with enthusiasm for lunar exploration, I'm looking forward to seeing the scientific research that should come out of this landing and the rover taking samples, it is just going to be a great step," she added.
