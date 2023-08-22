RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
DCW chief not allowed to meet rape victim, on dharna
August 22, 2023  11:32
Swati Maliwal sits on dharna
Swati Maliwal sits on dharna
DCW chief Swati Maliwal continued her dharna at St Stephen's Hospital, where the minor girl allegedly raped by a Delhi government official has been admitted, for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

 Maliwal had sat on the dharna on Monday morning, claiming that she was prevented from meeting the girl. However, a police official said the mother of the girl did not want to meet anyone since the victim is still under observation. 

 Premoday Khakha -- a deputy director in the city government's women and child development department -- allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, according to the Delhi Police.

 His wife allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy. Khakha and his wife Seema Rani were arrested on Monday. 

 "I came here (at the hospital) at 11 am yesterday but the Delhi Police did not allow me to meet the survivor or her mother. I spent the night here. I don't understand why the police are not allowing me to meet them," the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson said. 

 She said the commission has sent a notice to the Delhi Police and the city government's women and child development and services departments, seeking action in the matter, and it was important to meet the minor and her mother for further action. 

 She later posted on X (formerly as Twitter), "Had I not come to meet the girl, they would have said that I didn't bother to see her. Now when I am here, they are saying it's a drama. Politics has fallen to such levels that politicians cannot speak the truth." 


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had Monday ordered the chief secretary to suspend the accused officer. According to the order, during the suspension period, the officer is not permitted to leave the department headquarters without obtaining prior permission.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim
Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim

The victim's son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation.

LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs
LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see a debate on the Manipur violence, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it during their addresses on the no-confidence motion.

MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary
MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary

The accused, Amit Sahu alias Pappu, was arrested along with two others by the Nagpur police from the Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur in the adjoining state.

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha

In a landmark overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and...

Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes
Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes

India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday. The factory output growth measured in...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances