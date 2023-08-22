Chandrayaan-3 mission on schedule: ISRO





ISRO tweeted images of the moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera from an altitude of about 70 km, on August 19, 2023. LPDC images assist the Lander Module in determining its position (latitude and longitude) by matching them against an onboard moon reference map.

Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule, says ISRO. The Mission Operations Complex is buzzing with energy and excitement, says ISRO. Systems are undergoing regular checks, smooth sailing is continuing, ISRO says.