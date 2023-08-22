RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
CBI arrests Canada-based bizman for espionage
August 22, 2023  19:38
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Canada-based businessman in connection with a defence espionage case in which a journalist and a former Navy commander were held in May, officials said on Tuesday.

Rahul Gangal, a businessman who had taken Permanent Residency in Canada in 2019, was arrested in the case when he landed here on Monday, they said.

He has been sent to four days of custody of the CBI by a special court, the officials said.

The agency had earlier arrested freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former Navy commander Ashish Pathak for allegedly collecting sensitive information on defence matters and passing them on to foreign intelligence agencies.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court in New Delhi last month, the CBI had named Raghuvanshi and Pathak as accused in the alleged violation of the Official Secrets Act and related offences, the officials said. 

Raghuvanshi and Pathak were arrested on May 16.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Manipur Governor convenes assembly session on Aug 29
Manipur Governor convenes assembly session on Aug 29

The state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh had on Monday recommended convening the session on that day.

Badminton Worlds: Unstoppable Lakshya Sen roars into 3rd Rd
Badminton Worlds: Unstoppable Lakshya Sen roars into 3rd Rd

Lakshya Sen sails into third round of World Championships

The knee injury that couldn't stop Rinku Singh
The knee injury that couldn't stop Rinku Singh

Nayar said not many believed in Rinku after he suffered a knee injury.

Need AIMIM in fray to win Aurangabad, says BJP leader
Need AIMIM in fray to win Aurangabad, says BJP leader

Union minister Raosaheb Danve has caused a flutter by saying if the Bharatiya Janata Party needs victory in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra in 2024, then it must ensure that All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen...

ODI World Cup: Morgan picks India as favourites ahead of England
ODI World Cup: Morgan picks India as favourites ahead of England

Former World Cup winning-captain reckons England are second favourite to India going into the world cup.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances